EU Parliament's Anti-Azerbaijani Resolutions Clearly Manifest Its Double Standards

Secretary of Armenia's ruling party, "Civil Contract," Artur
Hovhannisyan, said that the European Parliament has adopted 2
resolutions on foreign policy and EU security and defence policy,
each of which calls "to immediately impose sanctions against
Azerbaijan and suspend the memorandum of understanding on strategic
energy partnership," Azernews reports.
According to the Secretary, "the resolutions call to prepare for
the introduction of targeted and personal sanctions against the
military-political leadership of Azerbaijan and to suspend oil and
gas imports from Azerbaijan in case of any military aggression
against Armenia".
The documents speak about "the need to strengthen the mandate of
the EU mission in Armenia, expand it, extend its duration, and
deploy observers on the border with Turkiye. It is also proposed to
suspend negotiations with Azerbaijan on a new partnership
agreement," Hovhannisyan states.
It should be reminded that yesterday Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev said at a meeting with Chairman of the Eastern Committee of
the German Economy Michael Harms that Azerbaijan would consider
withdrawing from the Council of Europe
"After the restoration of our territorial integrity and
sovereignty, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
decides to deprive the Azerbaijani delegation of the right to vote.
Unfortunately, this decision was taken on the initiative of a
member of the German parliament who is a member of the party led by
Chancellor Scholz.
Isn't this a double standard, or is it a game with us! The
German Chancellor shows impartiality, and his statements and
actions reflect that. And a member of the party he leads wants to
alienate Azerbaijan, one of the 2 non-Christian PACE countries, and
he does it demonstratively and purposefully. As you know, we
decided not to participate in the sessions of this organisation.
Because if we don't have the right to express our position, why
should we be there?
If the rights of our delegation are not restored within a year,
we can seriously consider a complete withdrawal from the Council of
Europe."
