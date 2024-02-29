INJAZ, Boeing Continue STEM Workshops At Schools In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Since 2019, INJAZ Qatar and Boeing have been conducting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) workshops in Qatari schools, reaching 800 students over the past five years. The program aims to inspire children to pursue careers in science, engineering, tech and aviation and provide them with hands-on experience. Students also acquire indispensable skills such as critical thinking, problem solving, creativity and team work.

In 2024, INJAZ Qatar, in collaboration with Boeing, arranged the STEM & Robotics workshops for students in Grades 5 to 8 at Doha British School. This year's curriculum is focused on robotics and offers students the opportunity to work with various components such as sensors, motors, and microcontrollers, allowing them to build and customize their own robots.

Students use block-based programming software to bring their robotic creations to life. For example, they can code the robot to interact with its surroundings using various sensors and lights and control its movements by coding it to detect objects, and change route to avoid bumping into them.

Sheikha Hanadi bint Nasser Al Thani, Chairperson of INJAZ Qatar and INJAZ Al Arab commented:“INJAZ Qatar is thrilled to announce the continuation of its impactful collaboration with Boeing, as we embark on a transformative 5-year journey to advance STEM education in Qatar.”

Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia, said:“Through such transformative programmes, INJAZ Qatar and Boeing are cultivating local talent capabilities, aligning with the visionary goals of Qatar.”