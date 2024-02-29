Liveramp Launches Unified Data Collaboration Platform Featuring Composable Technology

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) today unveiled the next generation of the /LiveRamp Data Collaboration Platform, which brings together solutions for the end-to-end marketing lifecycle onto a single platform. The unified offering introduces new capabilities such as a simplified user interface, composable technology for cross-cloud interoperability, and a partner marketplace where innovative third-party developers can build applications showcasing their trusted expertise. Built on a foundation of durable, authenticated technology designed to withstand signal loss, the /LiveRamp Data Collaboration Platform offers functionality to proactively address evolving privacy considerations while accelerating forward-looking data collaboration use cases.

Gartner® findings show“Marketing has an outsized role in data and analytic activities across the enterprise, with 71% of marketing data and analytics teams responsible for owning at least one element of data strategy for their organization.” By bringing all of its capabilities into a single user interface with simplified orchestration, LiveRamp enables customers to more easily connect audiences across partners. Supporting modern data architectures with a focus on decentralized data reduces cloud complexity, improving cloud usability for all business users while resolving IT infrastructure constraints. Customer advantages include greater ease-of-use and streamlined functionality that unlock greater value across all of their data collaboration needs.



Increase simplicity using a single user interface built on a foundation of best-in-class identity, global authenticated connectivity, and proprietary privacy-enhancing technologies

Enhance the user experience and accelerate speed-to-value with new ingestion pipelines that reduce turnaround time from days to hours. Self-service tools allow the permissioning of datasets and segments, and a new notification system-capable of integrating with workplace tools including Slack-enables users to control how they receive information

Reach audiences ecosystem-wide using an enhanced activation and segmentation experience centered on users, campaigns and cross-audience segmentation. Further improve marketing performance by integrating with technologies such as Google PAIR designed to combat the loss of third-party cookies and other deprecating signals.

Unlock new partnerships across second and third-party data with the flexibility to collaborate wherever your first-party data lives, across the widest range of use cases, from one location Leverage a new, partner application marketplace starting with integrated discovery, access, and deployment of measurement solutions from LiveRamp's global network of partners

“A core tenet of the Albertsons Media Collective is to foster a more interconnected, collaborative ecosystem that increases access to data while minimizing data movement,” said Evan Hovorka, VP of Product and Innovation, Albertsons Media Collective.“LiveRamp has helped us advance this pledge with future-ready solutions that grow signal fidelity, enhance privacy, and scale data collaboration across the channels that matter most to our network. LiveRamp bringing these capabilities together more seamlessly will not only accelerate our own partnership, but the downstream value we deliver to our customers, advertisers, and ecosystem at large.”

“Circana's Lift solution, a gold standard in retail and CPG measurement, incorporates household level data to unlock critical insights for advertisers, enabling them to measure and optimize media investments to improve sales performance,” said Harvey Goldhersz, EVP of Product at Circana.“Through LiveRamp, advertisers can now pinpoint which creative messages, ad formats, audience segments, and media placements drive retail sales most effectively and efficiently. Advertisers who use Circana's Lift solution improve return on advertising spend (ROAS) up to 80%. We're thrilled to switch on this capability for LiveRamp, bringing Circana's speed, superior coverage, and accuracy to an even wider audience.”

The launch of the unified /LiveRamp Data Collaboration Platform follows the company's acquisition of Habu to accelerate data collaboration through enhanced clean room technology. Customers using the LiveRamp Clean Room, powered by Habu on its platform can measure campaigns across all walled gardens, media platforms and programmatic channels while connecting data seamlessly across clouds, warehouses and clean rooms.

“LiveRamp's customers have been asking for solutions with greater simplicity and scale to unlock the value of data and drive a competitive advantage,” added Kimberly Bloomston, Chief Product Officer at LiveRamp.“The launch of our fully unified platform delivers on this need by setting a new standard for powerful data collaboration built on privacy-enhancing technologies that withstand evolving signal loss and privacy requirements. LiveRamp's recent acquisition of Habu further strengthens our ability to help customers collaborate with anyone, activate data anywhere, and measure everywhere it matters.”

Learn more about the wide range of data collaboration use cases LiveRamp can unlock for your company at liveramp/our-platform .

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world's most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and enterprise identity, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting precious brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp offers complete flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support the widest range of data collaboration use cases-within organizations, between brands, and across its premier global network of top-quality partners.

Hundreds of global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders turn to LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at .

