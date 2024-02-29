Memory Of Khojaly Genocide Victims Commemorated In Moscow

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An event was held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia,
organised jointly with the representative office of the Heydar
Aliyev Foundation in Russia, dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of
the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.
The event was attended by ambassadors, representatives of the
diplomatic corps, the Russian public, the diaspora, the Azerbaijan
Youth Association of Russia, and Azerbaijani students studying in
Moscow.
Before the official part of the event, the ambassadors of
Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan, along with the guests present,
laid flowers at the bas-relief of the National Leader of the
Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, installed in the Embassy
building, as well as a banner dedicated to the victims of the
Khojaly tragedy. The funeral music played in the hall was performed
by a string quartet.
Opening the event, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad
Bulbuloglu noted that this Day of Remembrance differs from previous
ones in that today Khojaly, like the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, is completely liberated from the occupiers.
Khojaly is an unhealing wound of the Azerbaijani people. This is
one of the most serious crimes committed against the civilian
Azerbaijani population during the long-term aggression of Armenia
and one of the most tragic pages in the history of Azerbaijan.
Polad Bulbuloglu emphasised the special significance of the fact
that it was on this day that President Ilham Aliyev paid a visit to
Khojaly, where he laid the foundation of the Khojaly Genocide
Memorial and met with representatives of the public.
The ambassador noted that this year for the first time the
entire country, especially, Khojaly, liberated from occupation,
commemorates the events of February 26 with a completely different,
special feeling, with the head held high, as the National Flag of
Azerbaijan proudly flies over the city.
The ambassador emphasised that at one time, a political and
legal assessment of such a bloody crime was given only after the
return of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the leadership of the
country. The great role played by the international information
campaign“Justice for Khojaly,” initiated by Vice-President of the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, was also noted, within the
framework of which young people both in Azerbaijan and abroad
actively take part in preserving the memory of the victims of the
tragedy.
Polad Bulbuloglu, addressing the representatives of the younger
generation present, admonished them to never forget the difficult
pages of the history of their country and to spread information
about the Khojaly genocide among their peers and the international
community.
In his speech, the ambassador paid special attention to the
problem of mine terror.
In conclusion, Polad Bulbuloglu emphasized that Azerbaijan,
being committed to the normalisation of Azerbaijani-Armenian
interstate relations, insists on compliance with international
obligations and the renunciation of territorial claims on the part
of Armenia, as it is confident that there is no alternative to the
peaceful development of the region.
Then, an activist of the Azerbaijan Youth Association of Russia,
student of the First Moscow Medical State University named after
I.M. Sechenov, Gunel Mirieva, read the poems of the poetess Naila
Nadir,“My land, my Karabakh.”
Next, the quartet performed Edvard Grieg's mournful work,“The
Death of Ose.”
On this day, a large stand was installed at the entrance to the
Embassy, dedicated to the memory of those killed in the Khojaly
tragedy. Azerbaijanis living in Moscow, representatives of the
diaspora, and students laid flowers at the memorial throughout the
day.
