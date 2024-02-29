Adam Sandler Gets 'A Little Jumpy' In The Presence Of Taylor Swift

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 29 (IANS) Hollywood star Adam Sandler revealed the name of one of the few celebrities that still leaves him star-struck and that is singer Taylor Swift.

In a conversation with Conan O'Brien the actor said:“Taylor Swift, because what she means to my kids, I get it a little jumpy. Just cause I don't wanna blow it for my kids. So I'm a little like, 'Taylor Taylor,' like I talk a little too loud or something. I don't say as cool as I can.”

The 'Murder Mystery' star shared that he understands the comparisons between the“Blank Space” hitmaker and another chart-topping artist, ew reported.

“People talk about The Beatles of it all and her,” he said.

“I mean, man, so many smash hits. There's not a word my kids don't know.”

Sandler even knows all the lyrics to her tracks.

“I know them too, by the way. But they know them inside and out,” he said.“But it's just, remember The Beatles, every song on the record, you know? That's Taylor Swift too. You just, there's not a song you skip. You go, 'that one's pretty damn cool.'”