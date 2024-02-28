Zelensky, Vučić Meet In Tirana As Part Of Ukraine-SEE Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the framework of the Ukraine – South East Europe Summit, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić.
That's according to the Ukrainian President's Office , Ukrinform reports.
“The Head of State thanked the interlocutor for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” the report reads.
The Ukrainian president expressed gratitude for the humanitarian and financial assistance, as well as for shelter provided to Ukrainian citizens who fled to Serbia over Russian aggression.
Read also:
Ukraine, North Macedonia
's presidents discuss veterans rehabilitation hub
Volodymyr Zelensky also“emphasized the importance of Serbia's participation in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula”.
The heads of state coordinated further contacts with a view to ensuring the support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula by as many nations as possible.
The president of Ukraine informed Vučić of the battlefield situation. Read also:
Southeast European leaders sign declaration
in support of Ukraine
The parties also discussed security and political challenges facing Eastern Europe.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, participants of the Ukraine-SEE Summit signed a joint declaration calling on the international community to resolutely increase support for Ukraine.
Photo: Ukrainian President's Office
MENAFN28022024000193011044ID1107914062
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.