Army Kills Six Militants In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- At least six "terrorists" were killed during a security operation in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said the military on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), six terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan tribal district of KPK.

It said that an intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists during the operation.

"Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing as well as extortion and abduction of innocent civilians," said ISPR.

It further said that an operation is being conducted to wipe out any other terrorists found in the area.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism," the statement concluded.

The operation comes a day after a senior police officer was killed while three others received injuries in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Mardan district of KPK.

Balochistan and KPK provinces of Pakistan have witnessed a hike in incidents of violence after banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government. (end)

