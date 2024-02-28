KPC Keeps Abreast Of Global Market Needs - Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) regularly keeps up with the needs of the global market, a company official said on Wednesday, citing such efforts as a work in progress.

Monitoring the developments in the global oil market helps cater to the needs of KPC's clientele, while simultaneously pushing the company's marketing strategies, KPC's Director of International Marketing Sheikh Khaled Al-Sabah cited as saying in a statement released by the company's European office.

Addressing a gathering in London, as part of International Energy Week, the official commended Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC)- owned refineries on churning out a collective 1,400 barrels of oil per day. (end)

