Union Minister Piyush Goyal Lauds India's Startup Ecosystem At 'Startup Mahakumbh' Curtain Raiser

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 28 (KNN) Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, emphasised the pivotal role of Indian startups in driving the nation's growth trajectory during the curtain raiser event for the upcoming 'Startup Mahakumbh' on Tuesday.

Scheduled from March 18-20 at Bharat Mandapam, this event aims to showcase India's entrepreneurial prowess and position the country as a global leader in innovation.

Minister Goyal highlighted that the startup sector symbolises India's emergence as a global force, with innovations spanning diverse sectors like mobility, food, and textiles.

He underscored the importance of seizing the current moment of opportunity, urging startups not to miss the chance to contribute to India's ascent on the global stage.

Organised by esteemed institutions including the Assocham, Nasscom, Bootstrap Incubation & Advisory Foundation, TiE, and IVCA, the event is poised to draw participation from over 1,000 high-potential startups from India and beyond.

Sanjiv, joint secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), revealed that the event anticipates the presence of over 1,000 startups, 1,000 investors, and 500 incubators.

Additionally, 21 startup bridge countries have been invited to actively engage with and inspire participating startups, he added.

Noteworthy attendees include unicorn startups, venture capitalists, industry leaders, and global stakeholders, highlighting the event's significance as a convergence point for key players in the startup ecosystem.

One of the highlights of the event is the unveiling of the Bharat Startup Ecosystem Registry, a comprehensive database aimed at fostering collaboration and networking among stakeholders.

Sanjay Nayar, former CEO of KKR and organising committee member of Startup Mahakumbh, expressed optimism about the event's potential to position India as a global startup hub.

He emphasised the diverse array of startups-from B2B and SaaS to pharmacy and agritech-that will be showcased during the event, promising a truly historic gathering with international appeal.

Prashanth Prakash, partner at Accel, highlighted the unique opportunity presented by Startup Mahakumbh to bring together innovators, founders, and investors.

He stressed the importance of learning from both success and failure, emphasising the event's role in fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange within the startup community.

As India embarks on its journey towards a USD 35 trillion economy by 2047, the 'Startup Mahakumbh' stands as a testament to the nation's unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive growth.

With its collaborative spirit and focus on driving meaningful change, the event is poised to catalyse the next phase of India's startup revolution.

