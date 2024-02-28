Investornewsbreaks - Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Releases Update On Stock Mine Property Exploration

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina, is reporting on three results of its large exploration investment at the Stock Mine property, which is part of the Fox Complex located in the prolific Timmins gold district of Northern Ontario. According to the announcement, the three outcomes include the following: a 31% year-over-year increase of gold resources at Stock West and Stock Main (historic Stock Mine); a confirmation of good grading structures plunging to depth; and

Stock East emerging as a potential new near-term source of future revenue.“Exploration drill core samples at the Stock Complex were typically submitted as 1/2 core,” said the company in the press release.“Analyses reported herein were either performed by the fire assay method at the accredited laboratory Pangea Laboratorio in Sinaloa, Mexico, owned and operated by an indirect subsidiary of the company, or by the photon assay method at the accredited laboratory MSA Labs in Timmins, Ontario, Canada.”

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing its share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the company of $220 million. His annual salary is $1. To learn more about the company, visit

