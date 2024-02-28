Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Size, Industry Share, Growth Factors, Demand & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the ceramic sanitary ware market report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.



The global ceramic sanitary ware market size reached US$ 39.0 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 67.5 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.26% during 2024-2032 .

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Overview:

Ceramic sanitary ware refers to a range of products primarily manufactured from ceramic materials designed for use in bathrooms and toilets. It plays a crucial role in maintaining hygiene and functionality in modern households and commercial spaces. It comprises various fixtures and fittings, such as toilets, washbasins, bidets, urinals, and pedestals, all of which are manufactured using ceramic materials due to their exceptional properties. Additionally, it is highly durable and long-lasting, ensuring that sanitary ware products can withstand the rigors of daily use and retain their functionality and aesthetics for extended periods. It is also resistant to water, chemicals, and stains, and easy to clean and maintain. It is gaining traction across the globe as it prevents the growth of bacteria and ensures a sanitary environment.

Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Trends:



Significant growth in the construction sector majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the increasing number of infrastructural developments due to rapid urbanization and the increasing population across the globe. In addition, the growing consumer awareness about hygiene and sanitation is positively influencing the market. With the increasing focus on health and cleanliness, consumers are seeking bathroom fixtures that are functional and aesthetically pleasing, which is catalyzing demand for ceramic sanitary ware. Apart from this, government initiatives and regulations promoting sustainable construction practices are encouraging manufacturers to develop eco-friendly ceramic sanitary ware products produced from recycled or recyclable material, contributing to the market. Furthermore, the integration of smart technologies in sanitary ware products, such as touchless flushing systems and sensor-based faucets, is creating a positive market outlook.

Top Ceramic Sanitary Ware Manufacturers Worldwide:



Roca Group

Geberit Group (Sanitec Corporation)

Toto Limited

Rak Ceramics P.J.S.C.

Lixil Corporation, Duravit AG

Ideal Standard International S.A.

Hsil Limited

Villeroy & Boch AG

Duratex S.A.

Kohler Corporation

Lecico Bathrooms

Eczacibasi Holdings

Sanitana

Ceramica Catalano S.p.A

Porcelanso Group (Noken)

The Jaquar Group

Saudi Ceramics

Shanghai Acquacubic Sanitary Ware Corporation Limited

Cera Sanitaryware Limited Eagle Ceramics Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:



Washbasins

WCs

Cistern

Pedestals

Bidets

Urinals Others

Breakup by Technology:



Slip Casting

Pressure Casting

Tape Casting Isostatic Casting

Breakup by Application:



Commercial

Office

Institutional and Retail

Industrial

Hospitality

Residential

Single Family Multi-Family

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

