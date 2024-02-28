Hezbollah Fires Large Number Of Rockets At Israeli Surveillance Base

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Hezbollah fired rockets at an Israeli base after Israel attacked Lebanon deeply. No one got hurt by the rockets, according to Reuters.

Israeli warplanes bombed the Bekaa Valley, escalating tensions sparked by the Gaza war. Hezbollah retaliated with rocket fire on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon urged all parties to halt hostilities to prevent further escalation and preserve the possibility of a political solution to the conflict.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expressed concern over the increased exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah, emphasizing the need to reduce tensions. U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka echoed this sentiment, calling for de-escalation to avoid the risk of a wider conflict sparked by the escalating violence.

Hezbollah indicated it would cease fire on Israel if Hamas accepted a Gaza truce proposal, but ongoing Israeli shelling of Lebanon could alter this stance, according to sources familiar with Hezbollah's position, as reported by Reuters.

The base targeted by Hezbollah on Tuesday matched previous attack sites, with no immediate signs of broader retaliation from the group, Reuters noted. Israel's strike on Hezbollah air defenses in the Bekaa Valley on Monday followed the downing of an Israeli drone, resulting in the deaths of at least two Hezbollah members, Lebanese sources confirmed.

Following the Israeli strike, Hezbollah launched rockets at an Israeli army station in the Golan Heights, with no specific count given for Tuesday's rocket fire. Hassan Fadlallah, a Hezbollah politician, warned of responses to Israel's actions in the Bekaa. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant stated intentions to intensify strikes on Hezbollah in the event of a Gaza ceasefire until Hezbollah withdraws from the border.

