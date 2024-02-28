Youth Climate Champion For COP29 Azerbaijan Meets With Kenyan Representatives

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Youth Climate Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan Leyla Hasanova has
held a meeting with representatives of youth organisations
operating in Kenya, with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in
Kenya, as well as the National Youth Council Kenya and the Council
of NGOs, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.
The meeting was arranged as part of Hasanova's visit to Nairobi
to attend the sixth session of the United Nations Environment
Assembly (UNEA-6).
Approximately 30 youth organisations in Kenya were represented,
alongside officials from the Kenyan Youth and NGO councils. Notable
attendees included Charlene Ruto, a youth champion and climate
action advocate who serves as the founding head of the Smart
Mechanised Agriculture & Climate Action for Humanity and
Sustainability (SMACHS) Foundation.
During the meeting held in the format of panel discussions, the
participants focused on the fight against climate change,
describing it as a common problem for mankind. They stressed that
achieving a universal goal is only feasible through mutual support
and collective action.
Leyla Hasanova emphasised Azerbaijan's rich multicultural
heritage, situated at the crossroads of East and West, as a
unifying force for all stakeholders at COP29, as well as states,
youth, and civil society organisations.
The meeting also centred on cooperation with local authorities
to support young climate activists, innovators, and
entrepreneurs.
Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev pointed out that this year's COP29,
scheduled to be held in Baku in November, coincides with the 20th
anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between
Azerbaijan and Kenya and creates fertile ground for further
strengthening of dynamically developing cooperation with Kenya, one
of the leading African states in environmental activities. The
ambassador underscored that addressing climate change effectively
requires a fundamental shift in humanity's approach to this
pressing issue.
Emphasising the importance of the meeting, Charlene Ruto hailed
the expansion of mutual cooperation to support the activities and
initiatives of young people in addressing environmental challenges.
She gave information about the climate-related projects in Kenya,
the participation of youth and civil society organisations in these
projects, and the progressive experiences obtained.
The parties also highlighted the important role of youth
organizations within COP29, exploring the opportunities for joint
initiative and cooperation between Kenya and Azerbaijan in this
regard.
