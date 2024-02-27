Iraqi PM Encourages Armenian Investment

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

During a meeting on Tuesday between Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani, and Armenian President, Vahagn Khachaturyan, Al-Sudani pointed out significant investment opportunities, particularly in the development of infrastructure such as the Development Road project and the Grand Faw Port, along with associated projects.

Al-Sudani proposed the establishment of a joint forum for businessmen from both countries, stressing the necessity of opening an air route between Iraq and Armenia, signing a memorandum to avoid double taxation, and facilitating visa issuance to encourage mutual tourism.

He also expressed Iraq's interest in cooperating with Armenia in energy, information technology, and e-governance sectors.

Al-Sudani expressed pride in Iraqi citizens of Armenian descent, highlighting their valuable contributions to various fields including science, medicine, social, and cultural spheres, enhancing the diversity of Iraqi society.

President Khachaturyan expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reiterated his country's sincere desire to enhance relations with Iraq. He mentioned that his visit, accompanied by an official delegation and businessmen, aimed to explore available opportunities and expand economic partnership between the two nations.

During the meeting, the Armenian President outlined commonalities between the two countries, recalling Iraq's historical support for Armenians during the genocide. He expressed Armenia's readiness to collaborate with Iraq in areas such as information technology, banking, and clean, renewable energy.

