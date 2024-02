Modi Ended Politics Of Casteism, Corruption: HM

He was speaking at an event in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal.

“After independence, politics of caste, corruption, appeasement and dynasty prevailed. Modiji has finished them off in the last 10 years and set the trend of politics of performance,” Shah said.

Naxalism, terrorism and extremism were“counting their last breath”, he asserted.

At the moment, the BJP's chief strategist said, the fight is between two ideologies –“one that wants to make the country a developed nation and the other that nurtures dynasties”.

“(Opposition) INDIA bloc is an alliance of dynastic politics. Sonia Gandhi wants her son to be the PM,” he said, adding that NCP founder Sharad Pawar is keen on promoting his daughter, TMC chief Mamta Banerjee her nephew, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav his son, DMK chief M K Stalin his son.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are crucial for the world's biggest democracy as about 100 crore people will exercise their franchise, he said.

Amit Shah on Tuesday further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he worked towards ending the linguistic inferiority complex from the minds of children and instilling a sense of pride among people for their language, culture, country and religion.

He said PM Modi also made the world listen to him give speeches in Hindi on global platforms, including G20.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a medical college run by Shree Swaminarayan Vishwamangal Gurukul at Kalol in his Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar, Shah said that in the last one decade of the Modi government, improvement to medical services took place at a fast pace in the country.

There is no doubt that Modi will become the prime minister for another five years, he said.

“For the first time, the Modi government made arrangements for students to study medical and engineering courses in their mother tongues. In a short time, students who wish to study medical science in Gujarat can become a world-class doctor. PM Modi worked towards ending the linguistic inferiority complex from the minds of children,” he said.

Shah said he has seen leaders from India, who talked about patriotism, speak in fluent English abroad.

“Today, Narendrabhai has made the entire world listen to him addressing in Hindi on global platforms, including G20. He worked to instil pride in the public for their language, culture, country and religion,'” Shah said.

For the first time, the youth of the country are confident that India will be on top of the world in 2047 when it completes its centenary year of independence, the Union minister said.

“In 2047, the youth sitting here will see how people abroad will line up for Indian visas. This kind of India is being created under the leadership of Modi,” he said.

From seven All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in 70 years, their number went up to 23 in 10 years of the Modi government, he added.

From 387 medical colleges, the number increased to 706 when the country celebrated 75 years of independence. Also, from 51,000 medical seats, the number rose to 1.07 lakh, Shah said, adding that from 31,000 post-graduate seats, the number rose to 70,000.

The Modi government improved the standard of higher education, revived the syllabi to make it world class and offered the youth a platform to compete globally, he said.

“As a result, lakhs of youth created start-ups and hoisted the Indian flag high in the world. All this happened in the last 10 years,” Shah said.

