Enemy Shells Kurakhove With Artillery, Killing Civilian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the Kurakhove community with artillery, killing one person and injuring five others.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"On February 27, 2024, the enemy fired on the Kurakhove urban territorial community with cannon artillery. A private enterprise was hit. A 32-year-old employee died on the way to a medical facility due to his injuries. Three other men and two women aged 55 to 70 were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to the limbs and neck, a fracture, a torn artery, and penetrating wounds to the chest," the statement said.

It is noted that one of the victims is currently in serious condition.

The explosions damaged the company's building and cars.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings over violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported earlier, Russian troops shelled nine settlements in the Donetsk region yesterday, damaging 20 civilian objects.