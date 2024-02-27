German Singer Delights PM Modi With 'Achyutam Keshavam' And Tamil Song During Palladam Visit (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 27) had a meeting with the talented German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann and her mother in Palladam, Tamil Nadu. This encounter follows the PM's mention of Cassandra Mae Spittmann in one of his Mann Ki Baat programs.

Known for her rendition of various devotional songs in multiple Indian languages, the singer treated PM Modi to performances of "Achyutam Keshavam" and a Tamil bhajan song during their interaction.

What added a unique touch to the interaction was the prime minister's evident enjoyment of Spittmann's songs. In a spontaneous and joyous moment, PM Modi began to provide a background rhythm to her song by rhythmically banging the table.

In September 2023, PM Modi featured Cassandra Mae Spittmann in the 105th episode of his monthly radio show, 'Mann Ki Baat.'

During the show, the prime minister shared Spittmann's performances of 'Jagat Jaana Palam,' a Sanskrit sloka dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and a Kannada song. Spittmann, showcasing her musical prowess, has mastered various Indian languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Urdu, Assamese, and Bengali.

PM Modi expressed confidence that her efforts would captivate every Indian, reinforcing the power of music in transcending linguistic and cultural boundaries.