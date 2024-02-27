Baku Initiative Group To Support New Caledonia At ICJ

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) will support New Caledonia in
the UN International Court of Justice. Azernews reports that this
was told at the international conference "Decolonization: New
Renaissance," held on the initiative of BIG in Istanbul.
The main goal of the Baku Initiative Group, established in 2023
as an international NGO, is to support the struggle against
colonialism and neo-colonialism.
Baku Initiative Group has once again demonstrated its support in
this crisis period of New Caledonia's political history and will
continue its activities in regional and international
organisations, especially at the level of the International Court
of Justice.
Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement is coming
to an end. After the end of this process, activities against
neo-colonialism will be carried out by the Baku Initiative Group
(BIG). Azerbaijan's struggle against neocolonialism will continue
within the framework of norms and principles of international
law.
The official opening ceremony of the Baku Initiative Group's
office was held in the capital of Azerbaijan.
The group was established by participants of the conference
"Towards the Total Elimination of Colonialism" held on July 6,
2023, in Baku within the framework of the Ministerial Meeting of
the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the
chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan and supports the
struggle for the liberation of peoples living in different regions
of the world and still suffering from colonialism in the 21st
century.
