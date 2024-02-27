Radar Sensors Market Size, Share, Demand, Companies And Research Report By IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled“ Radar Sensors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the radar sensors market?

The global radar sensors market size reached US$ 15.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 42.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.35% during 2023-2028.

Global Radar Sensors Market Trends:

The emergence of autonomous vehicles, boosting the demand for radar sensors for navigation and obstacle detection, is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the development of smart cities and rapid urbanization, leading to the adoption of radar sensors in traffic management, pedestrian safety, and infrastructure monitoring, is enhancing the market growth. Along with this, the increasing technology utilization in environmental monitoring for weather forecasting and disaster management, due to its accuracy and reliability, is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the heightened demand for radar sensors in healthcare applications for non-contact monitoring of vital signs and patient movement is contributing to the market growth.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Radar Sensors Industry:

Rapid Advancements in Technology:

The rapid advancements in technology that offer higher accuracy, better resolution, and enhanced capabilities in radar sensors are some of the major factors boosting the market growth. In line with this, the rising advancements that led to the miniaturization of radar sensors, making them more compact and lightweight, are favoring the market growth. Along with this, the reducing size and cost, enabling the integration of radar sensors in smaller and more economically sensitive applications, is broadening the market growth. Besides this, the development of sensors that exhibit enhanced performance with higher reliability is boosting the market growth. They are capable of detecting and measuring the slightest movements or changes in the environment, which is critical in autonomous vehicles, security systems, and industrial automation.



Increasing Demand for Safety Features in Automobiles:

The growing emphasis on vehicle safety, propelling the adoption of radar sensors in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Moreover, the increasing utilization of radar sensors in collision avoidance systems to detect obstacles and alert the driver to potential hazards is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Besides this, they also contribute to parking assistance systems by providing information on the surroundings, making parking safer and more convenient. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of radar sensors in adaptive cruise control (ACC) systems to maintain a safe distance and adjust the vehicle's speed automatically, is fueling the market growth. Apart from this, the implementation of various regulations that mandate the inclusion of certain safety features in vehicles is enhancing the market growth.

Rising Applications of Radar Sensors in Defense and Aerospace:

The increasing need for enhanced security and surveillance capabilities in the defense and aerospace sectors is one of the major factors contributing to the market growth. In line with this, the growing technology utilization for surveillance and reconnaissance missions, providing accurate and real-time information about potential threats is positively impacting the market growth. Along with this, the widespread adoption of radar sensors in various platforms, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), aircraft, and naval ships, is supporting the market growth. Furthermore, the growing technology utilization in missile guidance systems to ensure accuracy and effectiveness in defense operations is anticipated to drive the market growth. Apart from this, the continuous development of new and advanced radar technologies for military applications, such as phased array radars and stealth detection capabilities, is driving the market growth.

Radar Sensors Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Imaging



Continuous Wave (CW) Radar



Pulse Radar

Others

Non-Imaging



Speed Gauge Radar Altimeter

Non-imaging radar holds the largest market share due to its widespread use in applications requiring basic detection and monitoring, such as traffic control and industrial automation.

By Range:



Short Range

Medium Range Long Range

Short range accounted for the largest market share due to its extensive use in automotive safety systems and industrial proximity sensors.

By Application:



Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Environment and Weather Monitoring

Traffic Management and Monitoring Others

Automotive represented the largest segment reflecting the growing incorporation of radar sensors in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for enhanced vehicle safety and efficiency.

Regional Insights:



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the radar sensors market is attributed to its advanced technological infrastructure, significant investments in autonomous vehicles and ADAS, and stringent safety regulations.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Continental AG

DENSO Corporation

Hitachi Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

L3harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Saab AB

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated Thales Group

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

