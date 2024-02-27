Karan Wahi Ditches His 'Boy-Next-Door' Persona For Role Of Lawyer

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actor Karan Wahi has stepped out of his rom-com comfort zone, bidding farewell to his boy-next-door persona as he plunged into the character of Virat, a flawed and determined lawyer in the show 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'.

Talking about his character, Virat Choudhary, Karan said: "In my journey of two decades in the industry, I've often been the go-to 'good boy' on screen. But portraying Virat is like diving into uncharted waters. While I play Virat, his selfishness and ego get on my nerves sometimes."

"We've all come across a Virat in real life, a person using others for their agenda. Some scenes left me wondering, 'How can someone be this morally bankrupt?' This role pushes my boundaries, making me reflect on the shades of human nature," shared the 'Dill Mill Gayye' fame actor.

Karan added: "It's a challenge for me as an actor while also prompting some soul-searching. I am glad I got to explore this complex character who will stir up some introspection in the audience too."

'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' weaves the lives of legal professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one.

The show stars Jennifer Winget, Reem Shailk, Sanjay Nath, Joy Sengupta, and Eklavya Sood.

It airs on Sony LIV.