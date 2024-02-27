Day 144 Of Genocide: Dozens Of Palestinian Civilians Killed In Israeli Airstrikes In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN/

Dozens of Palestinian citizens were Tuesday killed and injured in the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip for the 144th day in a row.

Israeli aircraft, artillery, and navy boats launched a series of raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip, mainly in Gaza City and Rafah Governorate, while Khan Yunis saw clashes and intense shooting with heavy machine guns.

Israeli navy targeted with artillery shelling the coastal areas of the southern Gaza Strip, while Al-Daraj, Al-Zaytoun and Al-Sabra neighborhoods in Gaza City saw a series of Israeli raids that killed and injured many citizens, including children and women.

The occupation artillery also bombed Tel al-Hawa and Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that a number of citizens were injured after Israeli forces targeted a house in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

The sources added that the number of slain civilians rose to 9 as a result of an Israeli raid that targeted a house owned by Al-Zatma family near the Kuwaiti Hospital in downtown Rafah.

Four citizens were killed, and dozens were injured, by Israeli occupation bullets and tank shells, yesterday evening, west of Gaza City.

A number of citizens were also killed, and others were injured by an Israeli bombing from a drone in the middle of the new camp, west of Nuseirat.

Civil defense crews and citizens recovered the bodies of 5 civilians from under the rubble of a house in Al-Qarara after it was bombed by the occupation army. They were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah.

The occupation committed 10 massacres in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, leaving 90 slain civilians and 164 injured.

Medical sources said that the death toll from the ongoing occupation aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7th has risen to 29,782, while 70,782 others were wounded.