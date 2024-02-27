Prime Minister Modi Set To Unveil Key Initiatives During Southern Districts Visit

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 27 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant two-day visit to the southern districts, commencing from Tuesday.

This visit holds particular importance as it precedes the upcoming general elections and encompasses the launch of several new initiatives aimed at bolstering various sectors and infrastructure.

PM Modi's itinerary outlines a series of engagements aimed at inaugurating new projects and addressing key issues pertinent to the region.

A focal point of the visit will be the launch of pivotal initiatives aimed at fostering growth and self-reliance, particularly in the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector.

Noteworthy among these initiatives are the TVS Open Mobility Platform and the TVS Mobility and CII Centre of Excellence.

These initiatives are designed to integrate MSMEs with global value chains and enhance their self-reliance.

PM Modi's visit will also witness the inauguration of various infrastructure projects geared towards enhancing connectivity and sustainability.

This includes the launch of the Outer Harbour Container Terminal at the VOC port in Thoothukudi, along with projects focused on desalination, hydrogen production, and bunkering facilities to promote green hydrogen usage.

Highlighting the government's commitment to innovation and sustainable transportation, PM Modi will inaugurate India's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative.

Additionally, he will announce tourist facilities at 75 lighthouses across 10 states and union territories, enhancing connectivity and promoting tourism.

Furthermore, the PM will dedicate several national highway road projects, aimed at facilitating pilgrim visits in Tamil Nadu.

These projects, totalling a significant investment, include highway expansions and enhancements to improve connectivity and ease of travel.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the southern districts underscores the government's commitment to regional development and infrastructure enhancement.

Through the launch of key initiatives and infrastructure projects, the visit aims to bolster economic growth, promote sustainability, and enhance connectivity in the region, setting the stage for continued progress and development.

(KNN Bureau)