Northern Lights: 7 Best Places To Enjoy Aurora Borealis

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, are a stunning natural phenomenon that may be seen from numerous points around the Arctic Circle. Here are seven of the best places to see the Northern Lights.

Situated in the heart of the Northern Lights belt, Tromsø offers best opportunities for Aurora viewing. Visitors can take guided tours or venture independently to catch the lights

Abisko National Park is renowned as one of the best places in the world to see the Northern Lights. Visitors can visit Mount Nuolja for views or join guided tours led by expert.

Svalbard, an archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole, offers unique opportunities to see the Northern Lights against stunning polar landscapes.

Another Swedish destination, Kiruna, offers fantastic opportunities for Northern Lights viewing. Visitors can stay in ice hotels and experience the magical Arctic landscape.

Fairbanks offers excellent chances to witness the Northern Lights due to its proximity to the Arctic Circle and low light pollution.



Yellowknife is famous for its stunning displays of the Aurora Borealis. Visitors can use the city's northern latitude and clear winter skies for optimal viewing.

While Reykjavik experiences some light pollution, it is a convenient base for Northern Lights excursions into the Icelandic countryside.

