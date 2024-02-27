Heartbreaking Incident Unfolds At Delhi Zoo: Man Dies Of Heart Attack, Shocked Wife Jumps To Death

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A tragic turn of events unfolded for a young couple in Ghaziabad who embarked on a visit to Delhi Zoo, resulting in unforeseen sorrow. Abhishek Ahluwali, 25, suffered a fatal heart attack during their zoo visit, and less than 24 hours later, his wife Anjali, shocked by his demise, died by suicide after jumping from the seventh floor.

The two tied the knot on November 30 and planned for a day out at Delhi Zoo. However, Abhishek began experiencing chest pain at the zoo, prompting Anjali to seek help from his friends. Abhishek was initially taken to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital and later referred to Safdarjung hospital. Tragically, doctors declared Abhishek dead due to a heart attack.

Abhishek's lifeless body arrived at their residence in Ahlcon Apartments, Ghaziabad, around 9 pm. Overwhelmed by grief, Anjali couldn't bear the loss of her husband and, in a heart-wrenching turn of events, rushed to the seventh-floor balcony and jumped. Suffering serious injuries, she was swiftly taken to Max Hospital, Vaishali. Sadly, Anjali succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of the following day.

Relatives recounted the heartbreaking moments after Abhishek's demise. Babita, a relative said, "After the body was brought home, she sat next to it, weeping. Then she suddenly got up and ran towards the balcony. I figured that she was going to jump. I ran after her, but before I could stop her, she had jumped."

Sanjiv, another relative, highlighted the efforts made to save Abhishek's life and said, "They told Abhishek's friends to take him to Safdarjung. I reached there too. I spoke to the doctor. He told me they tried their best, but could not save him."

The tragic death of 25-year-old Abhishek draws attention once again to the concerning trend of young adults succumbing to heart attacks, reflecting the need for increased awareness and preventive measures.

Incidents of sudden heart attacks leading to fatalities among young adults have been reported in various settings, including cultural events, marriage processions, and fitness centers, raising concerns about the cardiovascular health of the youth.