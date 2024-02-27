Menswear Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Menswear Market Report by Product Type (Trousers, Denims, Shirts and T-Shirts, Ethnic Wear, and Others), Season (Summer Wear, Winter Wear, All-Season Wear), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Exclusive Stores, Multi-Brand Retail Outlets, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global menswear market size reached US$ 593.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 948.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Menswear Industry:

Changing Fashion Trends:

The menswear industry is experiencing a shift due to changing fashion trends and a growing emphasis on personal style. Nowadays, there is a vibrant exploration of designs, fabrics, and patterns that cater to numerous tastes and occasions. It is driven by a societal shift toward individualism and self-expression, where fashion is seen as an extension of one's personality. Moreover, designers and brands are responding by offering innovative menswear collections that challenge traditional norms, incorporating bold prints, sustainable fabrics, and versatile pieces that can transition between casual and formal settings. Along with this, consumers are becoming more adventurous in their style choices, which is escalating the demand for new and unique menswear designs.

Growing E-commerce Industry:

The expansion of the e-commerce industry is transforming the way consumers shop for menswear, significantly contributing to the market's growth. In addition, e-commerce platforms offer unparalleled convenience, allowing shoppers to browse and purchase numerous menswear products from the comfort of their homes. It has opened up new avenues for brands, from established fashion houses to emerging designers, to reach a broader audience. Moreover, the online shopping experience is enriched with detailed product descriptions, high-resolution images, and customer reviews, enabling informed purchasing decisions. Along with this, the rise of online exclusives and flash sales has further enticed consumers, making e-commerce an indispensable channel for buyers and sellers in the menswear sector.

Influence of Social Media:

Social media platforms are shaping fashion trends and influencing men's purchasing decisions. In addition, several influencers, celebrities, and fashion bloggers use these platforms to showcase the latest menswear styles, setting trends and inspiring their followers. Moreover, social media serves as a source of fashion inspiration and as a marketplace where brands can directly engage with their target audience. Besides this, brands can effectively promote their products, through strategic collaborations with influencers, tapping into the influencer's loyal following to accelerate the product demand rate. Also, user-generated content, such as style challenges and hashtag campaigns, further fuels engagement, creating a vibrant community of fashion-forward individuals.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Menswear Industry:



Adidas AG

Burberry Group Plc

Gap Inc, Giorgio Armani S.p.A

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Kering S.A.

Levi Strauss & Co.

Nike Inc.

Prada S.p.A.

PVH Corp.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Zara S.A. (Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.)

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/menswear-market/requestsample

Menswear Market Report Segmentation :

By Product Type:



Trousers

Denims

Shirts and T-Shirts

Ethnic Wear Others

Shirts and t-shirts account for the largest market share due to their versatility, comfort, and widespread appeal among consumers. Top of Form

By Season:



Summer Wear

Winter Wear All-Season Wear

All-season wear represents the largest segment owing to the rising demand for clothing suitable for various weather conditions and occasions throughout the year.

By Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Exclusive Stores

Multi-Brand Retail Outlets

Online Stores Others

Top of Form Exclusive stores dominate the market, as they offer a curated shopping experience and attract consumers seeking premium products and personalized service.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Menswear Market Trends:

At present, the shift toward casual attire is driven by changing work cultures and lifestyles is influencing market growth. In addition, comfortable yet stylish clothing such as athleisure wear, casual shirts, and denim are gaining popularity among men of all ages. Moreover, the increasing awareness about environmental issues and ethical concerns led to rising demand for sustainable and ethically produced menswear, representing another major growth-inducing factor. Consumers are seeking out brands that prioritize eco-friendly materials, ethical labor practices, and transparent supply chains. Besides this, men are seeking personalized and unique clothing options, such as custom-tailored suits, made-to-measure shirts, and personalized accessories to express their individuality through their attire.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 |United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163