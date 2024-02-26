Kuwait FM Speech On Palestinian Situation At UN Ministerial Meeting In Geneva

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya delivered a speech and participated in ministerial meeting regarding Palestinian human rights in the Palestinian territories, on the sidelines of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

In his speech, Al-Yahya said that they are gathered here four months after the genocidal war against Palestinians and because of the Israeli aggression, the occupying power.

"It is not surprising that the Israeli occupation does not comply with international or humanitarian law and international human rights law, nor with any relevant international resolutions, as this has been its practice for more than For seven decades, it is also unfortunate to see some people justifying these violations and supplying them with weapons in a scene in which all forms of double standards are evident," Al-Yahya said.

"My country supports all good efforts made by brothers and friends to stop the aggression and sit at the negotiating table.

However, it is sad to see a lack of sincere response to these efforts, which are being thwarted, or any method of stalling towards them by Israel, the occupying power, to continue violating sanctities," the minister added.

The minister noted that Kuwait renews its call on the international community to assume its full responsibilities and in particular the Security Council to assume its responsibility towards maintaining international peace and security.

"It is unfortunate that as we meet today on the sidelines of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council, and after celebrating the 75th anniversary of the issuance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Palestinian people are still under the oppression of the occupation for a similar period, deprived of their basic human rights," Al-Yahya said.

The minister finally directed his speech to the Palestinian delegation by saying, "we continue our efforts to support you before the Human Rights Council, we will not hesitate to support you in all other international forums, and the State of Kuwait will always be by your side, humanly and politically, until the Palestinian people achieve their full legitimate rights." (end)

