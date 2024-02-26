MP Police Organises 4-Day Training Session For VVIP Security In View Of LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Feb 26 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday began a four-day training session for security personnel for VVIPs visiting the state in view of the coming Lok Sabha elections.

The training session, organised at Special Branch Training Centre at the Police Headquarters here, is being attended by a total of 29 senior police officials from across the state, including 10 IPS officers.

Addressing the inaugural session on Monday, state Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena said security of VVIPs has always been a priority, and during the elections, it should not be ignored.

"You should not give any leniency and implement all possible efforts to ensure VVIP security. I believe you all will learn alot during these four-day session. This training session is very crucial for your personal and professional life and therefore, you are advised to take it very seriously," he said.