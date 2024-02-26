Zelensky: Situation In Ukraine Difficult, But Fully Under Control

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The current situation in Ukraine is complicated but fully controlled.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov in Kyiv, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"We can talk for a very long time about what is happening on the battlefield, what is happening with the economy, what is the situation with partners, how neighboring societies support us or not, what is happening on the borders of Ukraine. There are a lot of events. It is difficult to describe in one word. Using the language of the military, the phrase they say to me when I ask what's on the battlefield, I will answer your question: the situation is difficult but fully controlled," Zelensky emphasized, answering a question about the current situation in Ukraine.

PM arrives in Ukrain

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on February 25 that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the Russian-Ukrainian war.