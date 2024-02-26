ICESCO Chief Congratulates Kuwait On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Dr. Salim M. Al-Malik on Monday congratulated the leadership, government and people of the State of Kuwait on the country's national celebrations.

Speaking to KUNA on the occasion, Al-Malik recalled the time when the State of Kuwait had obtained its independence and then liberation as a milestone that marked the founding of the State and the establishment of its identity.

The ICESCO chief, further, pointed out fruitful cooperation between the Rabat-based bloc and Kuwait in the areas of education, science and culture. (end)

