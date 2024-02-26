Taif Rose: A Blooming Tradition And Fragrance Legacy

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Taif – Asdaf News:

The powerful aroma and flawless beauty of Taif rose has long been associated with the city's rich cultural legacy, and has featured Taif trade and tourism with its growing flowers in the valleys and mountains of the area for millennia.

Being the top producer of roses, Taif, is known as Saudi Arabia's City of Roses, as the Kingdom's top producer of roses thanks to its lush fields that offer an abundance of agricultural produce all year long.

Nurtured by the fertile soil of the Shafa and Hada valleys, the Taif rose has become a magnet for rural tourism in the region, drawing visitors captivated by its charm. Farmers transport abundant harvests of roses from the fields to Taif's rose distillation factories and to festivities, further cementing the flower's central role in the city's identity.

Every March, Taif roses reach full bloom on the peaks of the Hada and Shafa mountains, setting off joyous celebrations among their admirers.

Arabs have great appreciation for this extraordinary flower, dubbed the“sultan of flowers”. Its fragrance, diverse culinary uses, and mesmerizing presence at festivals give it unparalleled value; its admirers can only be captivated by its charm and stunning beauty.–SPA

Tags#mountains #Roses #Taif #Tourism #Valley