Journalists Union Awards Afghan Journalists At Annual Festival

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Union of Free Journalists of Afghanistan held the Best Media Festival of Solar Year (1402) and awarded prizes to some media outlets for their comprehensive coverage of social, political, and cultural issues over the past year.

Hojatullah Mojadedi, the head of this organization, stated during a press conference on Monday, February, 26, that the media were selected based on criteria they had determined, but he did not elaborate on the selection process.

Mojadedi added,“Those who received the awards were selected based on a series of criteria, but there are some deficiencies that will be rectified in the future.”

Meanwhile, the Movement for Afghan Journalists criticized the holding of this festival and added that this organization is not transparent and has awarded prizes to media outlets at a time when hundreds of journalists in Afghanistan are unemployed and in need of assistance.

On the other hand, Naeem ul Haq Haqani, the head of the Media Center, said they are in the process of forming a commission to invite Afghan journalists abroad in coordination with the Ministry of Information and Culture.

Journalists also asked the de facto administration to support domestic media in this session.

Zabihullah Sadat, the head of Tolo News Network, added,“The high restrictions on domestic media provided an opportunity for some hostile foreign media to propagate against the current administration.”

After the establishment of the Taliban regime, the activities of some media outlets were suspended due to economic problems and restrictions, but some media outlets continue their activities now.

