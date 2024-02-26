A New Category 'Suprapatellar Nailing System' Has Been Added To The Siora Surgicals' Product Inventory

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The healthcare industry is ever-growing. Tools and techniques keep advancing and this eventually assists with improved patient care. Similarly, if we specifically talk about the field of orthopedics, it has seen significant changes in the last few decades. With this, it is also important for orthopedic implants manufacturers to stay updated and keep their inventories up to date. Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., one of the best Orthopedic Device Companies, is known for keeping its product inventory updated. Recently, it has introduced a new implant category 'SupraPatellar Nailing System.' This intramedullary nailing system is intended for the treatment of tibial shaft fractures. These implants are fabricated using medical-grade titanium and thoroughly tested to ensure no structural defects.



This category introduced by Siora includes:

1. Suprapatellar tibial nail

2.End Cap for suprapatellar tibial nail

3. Locking bolt self tapping

4. Instrument set for Suprapatellar tibia nail

5. Extra long screw driver

6. Detachable slide hammer

7. Plastic medullary tube

8. Diamond pointed bone AWL

9. Tomy Bar



Each implant/instrument provided by Siora under SupraPatellar Nailing System category has been tested to meet international standards. These implants also find application for fixing some of the intraarticular fractures of the tibial head. The company has also designed a new catalogue for this category for a better depiction of implants and instruments present in this category.



About Siora

Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. is a name of trust when it comes to manufacturing and supplying a CE-certified range of orthopedic implants and instruments. Being in this business for over 3 decades, the company has served numerous orthopedic surgeons and distributors in over 50 countries. Siora works with a zeal to keep expanding its market reach across the globe by making Orthopedic distributors in Thailand and other countries. The company has an in house production unit where all the implants and instruments are manufactured and tested under stringent quality parameters. The manufacturing unit has also been equipped with the latest and advanced machines. Siora also provides OEM/contract manufacturing services around the globe. The company will keep coming with the newer and better implants and making its product inventory up to date.

Company :-Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.

User :- Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.

Email :...

Phone :-9810021264

Mobile:- 9810021264

Url :-