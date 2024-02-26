Global Ghee Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Strategies, Outlook & Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ghee Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global ghee market report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market .



The global ghee market size reached US$ 52.6 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 90.5 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during 2024-2032 .

Ghee Market Overview:

Ghee, which is also called clarified butter, is made by taking out the milk solids and water from regular butter. What's left is a pure fat that has a strong smell and feels nice. It lasts a long time without spoiling. How ghee tastes, what color it is, and how it feels depend on the butter's quality, the milk it comes from, and how long it's boiled. Ghee has lots of good stuff like proteins, potassium, calcium, and vitamins A, E, and K. It's good for your body in many ways. It helps you digest food, keeps your brain and heart healthy, lowers the bad kind of cholesterol, and even makes your immune system stronger. People use ghee for cooking, making baked goods, and frying vegetables.

Get Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/ghee-market/requestsample

Global Ghee Market Trends:

Ghee can also help you lose weight, make it easier to go to the bathroom, and reduce swelling. It's good for your bones and can help if you're having trouble with your thyroid. Additionally, since ghee is a powerful source of antioxidants and vitamin E, it assists in maintaining collagen, preventing wrinkles, and skin tightening. This has led to increased product adoption among individuals due to the growing focus on maintaining fresh and youthful skin. This can help your skin stay young-looking and healthy. Ghee is not only used in food. It's also used in things like creams and lip balms. It can make your skin better by fighting off bad things that can hurt it. People like using ghee because it's natural and can make their skin look better. People are learning more about how good ghee is for them, so they're using it more. It's also being used in making different kinds of foods and drinks. People are more interested in staying healthy and are spending more on things that are good for them. Other factors, including the increasing health consciousness among the masses, rising preferences for packaged foods, inflating expenditure capacities, changing dietary patterns, and advancements in production processes, are also providing a positive thrust to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Source:



Cow

Buffalo Mixed

Breakup by End User:



Retail Institutional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163