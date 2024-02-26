Italy puts blame on Russia over conflict in Gaza

(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has stirred controversy by asserting that Russia bears responsibility for the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza. In an interview with il Giornale newspaper published on Saturday, Meloni claimed that Russia's military campaign against Ukraine, initiated on February 24, 2022, played a pivotal role in encouraging Hamas to launch a massive attack against Israel on October 7, 2023.



Meloni argued that Russia's military operation, labeled a special military operation, violated international law and had far-reaching consequences on the global security system. According to the Italian leader, the invasion of Ukraine by a permanent United Nations Security Council member created a domino effect with repercussions extending beyond Eastern Europe. She contended that this move had a cascading impact on regions ranging from the Middle East to the Balkans and Africa.



The Prime Minister went on to make a bold claim, stating, "If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, in all likelihood, Hamas would not have launched such an attack against Israel." This attribution of responsibility for the Gaza conflict to Russia's actions in Ukraine underscores the interconnectedness of geopolitical events and the potential ramifications of military operations on a global scale.



Meloni's remarks highlight the complex dynamics at play in international relations, raising questions about the ripple effects of major geopolitical events and their influence on regional conflicts. The assertion that Russia's actions served as a catalyst for events in the Middle East adds a layer of scrutiny to the ongoing discussions surrounding the Ukraine conflict and its broader impact on the world stage.





