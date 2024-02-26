Bulgarian PM Arrives In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov arrived in Ukraine, marking a significant diplomatic engagement.

That's according to Novinite , Ukrinform reports.

The prime minister came to Kyiv "to emphasize that the Bulgarian government stands firmly on the side of justice and will continue to defend the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Bulgaria supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders", Denkov noted before his departure.

Bulgaria "also supports the Ukrainian formula for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, as well as all efforts for a world peace summit with the widest possible international support", the press release said.

Joining Denkov on this trip are key members of the Bulgarian government, including Ministers of Justice, Environment, and Energy - Atanas Slavov, Yulian Popov, and Rumen Radev respectively.

Also in the delegation are Deputy Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs - Stanimir Georgiev and Tihomir Stoychev, along with Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov.