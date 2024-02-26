Palestinian PM Submits Gov't's Resignation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh delivered on Monday the government's resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas due to the current developments and the ongoing Israeli onslaught in the Gaza Strip.

The resignation was in light of the political, security and economic developments of the Israeli occupation's war in Gaza and the "unprecedented escalation" in the West Bank, Shtayyeh said during a press conference.

Shtayyeh added that the resignation, verbally submitted last Tuesday, also coincided with the latest attacks, genocide attempts, as well as the forced displacement and starvation in the Palestinian people in Gaza.

He pointed out that the Palestinian national authority would and should remain in confrontations with the occupation forces to establish Palestine over its internationally recognized territories and land. (end)

nq













MENAFN26022024000071011013ID1107899205