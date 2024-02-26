Middle East Dairy Market Size, Industry Overview, Top Companies, Outlook, Growth & Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ Middle East Dairy Market Report by Product Type (Liquid Milk, Flavored Milk, Cream, Butter, Cheese, Yoghurt, Ice Cream, Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF), Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP), Whole Milk Powder (WMP), Whey Protein, Lactose Powder, Curd, Paneer), and Country 2024-2032 “, Middle East dairy market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.10% during

2024-2032.

Dairy refers to products made from the milk of mammals, primarily cows, but also including goats, sheep, and buffaloes. Characterized by their rich nutritional profile, dairy products are essential sources of calcium, vitamins D and B12, potassium, and phosphorus, making them crucial for bone health, growth, and development. Dairy encompasses a wide range of products, from fluid milk and cream to fermented products like yogurt and cheese, as well as butter and ice cream. These products vary greatly in terms of texture, flavor, and nutritional content, influenced by the processing methods, fermentation, and aging. The dairy industry plays a significant role in global agriculture, with extensive farming and processing operations dedicated to producing and distributing dairy products. Innovations in dairy production have focused on improving safety, extending shelf life, and enhancing nutritional benefits, while also catering to consumer demands for low-fat, lactose-free, and fortified dairy options. This adaptability, combined with dairy's integral role in diets worldwide, underscores its enduring importance in food culture and nutrition.

Middle East Dairy Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing focus on nutritional security and dietary diversification is significantly boosting the demand for dairy products in the Middle East. The adoption of dairy as a key component of dietary habits, due to its essential nutrients such as calcium, proteins, and vitamins, is a major factor propelling market growth in the region. Moreover, the utilization of dairy products as functional foods and in traditional Middle Eastern cuisines further amplifies their importance, thereby driving demand. In addition to this, dairy serves as a fundamental element in the food processing industry, enhancing the nutritional value and taste profile of various food items, which in turn supports market expansion. Furthermore, research into new dairy farming techniques and product development is fostering market growth. Alongside this, favorable regulations promoting sustainable and efficient dairy farming practices are encouraging the adoption of advanced dairy production technologies.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:



Liquid Milk

Flavored Milk

Cream

Butter

Cheese

Yoghurt

Ice Cream

Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF)

Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP)

Whole Milk Powder (WMP)

Whey Protein

Lactose Powder

Curd Paneer

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Israel

United Arab Emirates

Iran

Iraq

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Jordan

Bahrain Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Al Rawabi Dairy Company L.L.C.

Almarai Company

Arla Foods Amba

Danone SA

Lactalis International

National Food Products Company

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) The National Agricultural Development Company (NADEC)

