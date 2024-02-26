Automotive Ecall Market Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Automotive Ecall Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global automotive Ecall market size reached US$ 3,528.1 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7,382.6 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.29% during 2024-2032.

Automotive Ecall, also known as Emergency Call, is an essential safety feature embedded in vehicles to enhance safety by promptly alerting emergency services during accidents or other vehicular emergencies. It operates on a highly efficient system that automatically dials the nearest emergency center, providing vital information such as the vehicle's location, the accident time, and the pre-incident travel direction. Additionally, the system allows manual activation, enabling occupants to request assistance manually if needed. Over recent years, this technology has proven to be a lifesaver, ensuring swift responses in critical scenarios. Currently, it enjoys widespread adoption by automobile manufacturers worldwide, supported by its incorporation into regulatory frameworks across various regions.

Automotive Ecall Market Trends and Drivers:

The global automotive ecall market is primarily stimulated by increasing concerns regarding road safety and the escalating incidence of road accidents. Consequently, regulatory bodies worldwide are mandating the incorporation of the Ecall system in vehicles, thereby fostering market expansion. Furthermore, advancements in communication technologies are facilitating the seamless functionality of Ecall systems, thereby bolstering their adoption. Concurrently, the emergence of connected cars and smart vehicles equipped with advanced telematics and the Internet of Things (IoT) is exerting a positive influence on market growth. Likewise, leading automakers are directing their efforts towards enhancing in-car safety features in response to heightened consumer awareness regarding vehicular safety and the criticality of rapid response times during accidents. The increasing awareness among the general populace is also driving the demand for vehicles equipped with emergency response systems such as Ecall. Additionally, several automotive insurance companies recognize the potential of Ecall systems in mitigating accident severity, resulting in reduced claim amounts and incentivized insurance premiums for Ecall-equipped vehicles, thereby further propelling their adoption. Furthermore, the integration and advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies in automotive systems can significantly enhance the functionality of Ecall systems, improving collision detection accuracy and overall system performance, thereby contributing to market growth. This, coupled with the rising trend of fleet management services requiring real-time tracking and emergency management systems for large fleets, underscores the attractiveness of Ecall as an essential addition. Moreover, factors such as the advent of next-generation 5G technology enabling faster data transfer and real-time communication, increasing investments in smart city development, and ongoing technological innovations are also serving as positive drivers for market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:



Automatic eCall System Manual eCall System

Installation Insights:



Third Party Service (TPS) E-Call Standard E-Call

Vehicle Type Insights:



Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Robert Bosch GmbH

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Thales Group u-blox AG

