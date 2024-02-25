1 Killed, 6 Injured In US-British Overnight Airstrikes In Yemen: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) Sanaa, Feb 26 (IANS) A man was killed and six members of his family were injured in Yemen's southwestern province of Taiz in the latest airstrikes by the US-British forces, a media report said.

Following the Saturday's overnight airstrikes, Yemen's Houthi-controlled Saba news agency on Sunday said "the American-British aggression airstrikes targeted the communications networks in the Shamir area of Maqbanah district, and in Haifan district", both in Taiz province.

It also reported other airstrikes on a farm in the Abs district in the northwestern province of Hajjah, and more than a dozen of airstrikes in the capital Sanaa targeting several well-known military positions.

The US Central Command on Sunday said on social media platform X that its forces and allies on Saturday targeted 18 military positions of the armed Houthi group.

"The targets included Houthi underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, one-way attack unmanned aerial systems, air defense systems, radars, and a helicopter," it said.

These strikes are intended to "degrade Houthi capability and disrupt their continued reckless and unlawful attacks" on international commercial and US and British vessels in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden, the US Central Command added.

In response, the Houthis issued a televised statement following the US-led coalition airstrikes, in which they claimed responsibility for new missile and drone attacks they launched on Saturday against what the group said "a US oil tanker and navy ships", vowing for more, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Houthis have controlled much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah since the Yemeni civil war erupted in late 2014.