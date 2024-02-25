'Mental Pressure Main Factor Behind Hair Loss'

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): One of the skin and beauty experts in capital Kabul has said that 70 percent hair loss cases among young people in the country were due to depression and mental pressure.

Physicians said family background, hereditary factors, consumption of medicines, some diseases, depression and mental stress were some of the main causes behind hair loss.

Dr. Zalmai Ahmadzai, beauty and kin diseases specialist, told Pajhwok Afghan News In addition to hereditary factors, lack of vitamins, anemia, mental stress and suffering from some diseases such as measles, malaria, cancer, etc. are the main causes of hair loss.

Seventy percent of the causes of hair loss are caused by depression, and if this problem progresses, the person will develop alopecia, which is one of the types of hair loss.

Alopecia is a disease that happens when the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss. Hair follicles are the structures in skin that form hair. While hair can be lost from any part of the body, alopecia usually affects the head and face.

The advanced form of alopecia is a condition that causes round patches of hair loss, he added.

Another type is Alopecia universal (AU) is a condition characterized by the complete loss of hair on the scalp and body.

According to Dr. Ahmadzai in order to prevent hair loss there was need for food diet, the use of vegetables and fruits at high level during daily food consumption.

He also advised that hairs should not be washed on daily bases.

He said 20 patients daily referred to the hospital for their hair loss problem adding that 10 of them are infected with Alopecia.

He said:“Fortunately, for hair restoration, we use a method called Hair Transplant, where we take the hair from the back, use special machines and plant it in the front, and that hair is stronger and hundred percent better and has no side effect.”

Nasibullah Karimi, the resident of Kabul City, who referred to the Skin Hospital of Dr. Zalmai, told Pajhwok Afghan News he was suffering from hair loss problem from the past five years.

He is 25-year old and studied medicines and said:“From the start of my studies in the university my hair loss problem started.” His hair from front side had removed and did resurfaced.

He was happy about the fact that hair transplant facility had been provided inside the country.

