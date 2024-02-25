Chhattisgarh CM Participates In BJP's Vijay Sankalp Yatra In Telangana

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 25 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Parshottam Rupala on Sunday participated in BJP's Vijay Sankalp yatra for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

Inaugurating the Vijay Sankalp yatra from Bhadrachalam, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said that only in the BJP an ordinary worker can reach the top position.

He said an ordinary worker becoming state ministers, chief minister and even Prime Minister is possible only in BJP.

"I was also an ordinary worker in the party and have reached the position of the chief minister. This is the greatness of BJP. I am a tribal and I have become the chief minister of a state. It is only BJP which made a tribal woman the President of India," he said. Claiming that the development of tribals is possible only under BJP rule, he said the party was working for the development of crores of Adivasis in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and other states.

Vishnu Deo Sai said that the BJP has been working with dedication for the development of every poor.

He said that all the schemes launched by the BJP have been benefiting tribals and poor.

He alleged that under 60 years of the Congress rule, government schemes never reached the poor.

The Chhattisgarh CM said ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, every scheme launched by the government has been benefiting poor and tribals.

"Chhattisgarh and Telangana are newly created states. Chhattisgarh was created a few years before Telangana state came into being. Narendra Modi means development and development means Narendra Modi," he said.

BJP, which is the biggest party, is running the country efficiently, he added.

He said that he feels himself to be fortunate to inaugurate the yatra from the holy place.

Parshottam Rupala participated in Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Peddapalli district headquarters.

He stated that with the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, common people are getting the political opportunities.

"During Congress rule, orders of the President and Supreme Court were never followed. Today, under the BJP's rule, if an order is issued it is implemented everywhere from Kashmir to Kanyakumari," he said.

The Union Minister termed construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and abrogation of Article 370 as historic events.

"There is a transparent rule across the country under PM Modi's leadership," he said.

Stating that "Bharat will become a developed country under PM Modi's leadership", he appealed to people to give another chance to Narendra Modi (to become PM) and the BJP.

The Union Minister said that Vijay Sankalp Yatra has been getting a good response.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy who is also the Telangana unit BJP president, also participated in Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Medak district.

He said that the BJP launched Vijay Sankalp yatra for the party's victory in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

He claimed that Prime Minister Modi has done a lot for the country. "From construction of toilets to Chandrayan, his service to the nation is immense," he said.

The state BJP had launched Vijay Sankalp yatra in four out of five clusters on February 20.

The BJP has divided the entire state into five clusters for conducting the yatras -- Komarambheem, Rajarajeswari cluster, Bhagyalakshmi cluster, Krishnamma cluster and Kakatiya-Bhadrakali cluster.

The Kakatiya-Bhadrakali cluster yatra was launched on Sunday due to tribal fair Sammakka Sarakka jatara.

This yatra was launched from Bhadrachalam by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister.