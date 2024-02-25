Cloudy And Rainless Weather Expected In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron
Peninsula on February 26, Azernews reports citing
the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan.
The temperature will be -1 - +2 C at night and +4 +6 C in the
daytime. Atmospheric pressure will reach 776 mm Hg. Relative
humidity will be 55-65%. Mild northeast winds will blow.
On February 26, intermittent showers are possible in the evening
hours in some districts. Snow is expected in the mountainous areas.
East winds will blow.
The temperature will be -3 - +2 C at night, +4 - +7 C in the
daytime.
In the highlands, the temperature will be -16 - -11 C at night,
and -6 - -1 C in the daytime.
