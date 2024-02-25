               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Cloudy And Rainless Weather Expected In Baku


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on February 26, Azernews reports citing the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan.

The temperature will be -1 - +2 C at night and +4 +6 C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will reach 776 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 55-65%. Mild northeast winds will blow.

On February 26, intermittent showers are possible in the evening hours in some districts. Snow is expected in the mountainous areas. East winds will blow.

The temperature will be -3 - +2 C at night, +4 - +7 C in the daytime.

In the highlands, the temperature will be -16 - -11 C at night, and -6 - -1 C in the daytime.

