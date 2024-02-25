Lower House Delegation Takes Part In 17Th AP-Ufm Plenary Session In Morocco

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb.25 (Petra) - A Lower House delegation, headed by its Second Deputy Speaker, MP Yahia Obeidat, participated in 17th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union for the Mediterranean (AP-UfM) and 8th Summit of its Speakers in Rabat, Morocco.Addressing the events, Obeidat said Jordan's stance will remain "clear" on the Palestinian cause, adding that His Majesty King Abdullah II has placed this central issue on his list of top priorities, internationally and regionally, since he assumed his constitutional powers.Obeidat noted the King was at the forefront to demand an end to the Israeli war on Gaza Strip and to deliver relief aid to its people sustainably.Jordan, he said, made a "remarkable" effort to ensure delivery of food and medical aid to the coastal enclave, referring to His Majesty's participation in an airdrop of materials, food and medical supplies to Gaza people recently.On the other hand, the parliamentary delegation visited Jordanian embassy in Morocco and met with Ambassador, Jumana Ghunaimat, valuing its efforts to serve Jordanian community and students within Royal visions and directives.