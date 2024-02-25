Russians Hit Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region, With S-300, Destroying Train Station

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of February 25, Russians fired rockets and destroyed the railway station in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, as well as administrative buildings, private and apartment buildings. One person was wounded.

This was reported by the police of Donetsk region on Faceboo , Ukrinform reports.

"Tonight after midnight, Russia launched a massive attack on Kostiantynivka, previously with S-300 missiles. A civilian was wounded. The railway station building, a church, 2 private and 12 apartment buildings, 21 shops, 19 trade pavilions, three educational institutions, 2 administrative buildings, a post office, and a kiosk were destroyed," the statement said.

It is noted that in total, over the past day, the occupiers opened fire 7 times on the settlements of Donetsk region, 1657 attacks were recorded along the contact line.

On February 24, the Russian army shelled 6 localities: the town of Kostiantynivka, the villages of Klishchiyivka, Netaylove, Novoselivka Persha, Svyato-Pokrovske, and Umanske. Three residential buildings, an educational institution, civilian cars, and a gas pipeline were damaged, the police said.

As Ukrinform reported, all children were evacuated from five settlements of the Marinka community in Donetsk Oblast in a week.