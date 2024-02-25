Qatar National Sprint: Ziade Shines, Fornaciari Fastest In Second Round

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second round of the 2024 Qatar National Sprint, organized by the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), unfolded at the Open Car Park beside the Lusail Multipurpose Arena, showcasing thrilling competitions across various Open and Production categories. In Open Class 1, Lebanese driver Charbel Chebli emerged victorious in his Renault Clio to achieve the best lap time of 53.295 seconds. He outperformed the defending champion Mansour Chebli, also from Lebanon, who secured the second place, while Qatar's own Amro Abdulla clinched the third spot.

The event saw an all-Qatari podium in Class O2, with Mohamed Al Moghrabi leading the pack in his Toyota GT86, followed by Amro Abdulla and Ayad Al Okar in second and third positions, respectively. Class O3 saw Qatar's Maher Serre take the top position in his Nissan 350Z, outpacing Aleksandar Jokic and Paige De Jager. Meanwhile, the Production Classes showcased Qatar's Nadim Ziade dominating both Class P1 and P2, with Class P3 victory going to Francesco Fornaciari, who clocked the fastest lap time of the day (52.918) in his Lotus Exige. The women's event was won by Paige De Jager.

The next round of the popular series will take place after a long break, on September 6.