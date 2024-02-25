Thai Airways Orders 45 Boeing 787 Aircraft

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Bangkok

:

Boeing and Thai Airways have announced an order for 45 787-9 Dreamliners as the Star Alliance airline looks to modernise and grow its widebody fleet and international network.

Thai Airways already flies two 787-9s and six 787-8s on regional and long-haul services alongside a growing fleet of Airbus A350-900 aircraft and its current 777-300ER fleet (counting 17 aircraft).

“To accomplish our company's and the national carbon neutral goals by 2050, the 45 new Boeing 787 Dreamliners will be equipped with GEnx engines, which are known for their cutting-edge technology and reduced environmental impact,” said Chai Eamsiri, Thai Airways CEO.

“Furthermore, we are confident that the acquisition of the 787 Dreamliners will ultimately benefit our customers and support the growth of our country's economy,” the airline chief added.

The order, which was finalised in December 2023, was listed as unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.

Boeing's 2023 Commercial Market Outlook for Southeast Asia projects that the region's widebody fleet will see a three-fold increase over 20 years, with growing demand for nearly 800 airplanes including passenger jets such as Boeing's 787 Dreamliner family and 777X, as well as freighter models.

-B