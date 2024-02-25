Oats Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Oats Market Report by Product Type (Flakes, Flour, Bran, and Others), Application (Food Use, Feed Use), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global oats market size reached US$ 5.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Oats Industry:

Growing Health and Wellness Trends:

In recent times, the oats industry has witnessed substantial growth, driven by heightened awareness surrounding health and well-being. Oats, hailed as a superfood, boast a plethora of vital nutrients and health advantages. Increasingly, consumers are opting for oats as a wholesome breakfast alternative and integrating them into diverse culinary creations. Renowned for their abundant fiber content, oats facilitate digestion, promote optimal cholesterol levels, and regulate blood sugar levels. Furthermore, they serve as a rich reservoir of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. With health-conscious individuals actively seeking dietary enhancements, oats have emerged as a fundamental dietary selection. Additionally, their innate gluten-free nature renders them suitable for individuals with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease, broadening their appeal across a wider demographic.

Rising Demand for Convenience Foods:

The surge in the oats market stems from the rising need for easily accessible, prepared food items. Oats offer versatility, finding utility in instant oatmeal, granola bars, and oat-based drinks, catering to fast-paced routines where individuals prioritize swift yet nutritious meals. Marketed as a healthier substitute to conventional convenience foods due to their low saturated fat content and nutrient richness, oat-based products resonate with health-conscious consumers, propelling market expansion within the convenience food industry.

Rising Sustainability and Environmental Concerns:

Sustainability has become a significant driver in the oats market. Oats are considered an environmentally friendly crop. They require fewer resources, such as water and fertilizer, compared to other grains like wheat or rice. Additionally, oats can be grown in a variety of climates, making them a resilient and adaptable crop. Consumers are increasingly looking for eco-friendly choices, and oat products align with these values. Companies in the oats market have recognized the importance of sustainability and are promoting their products as environmentally responsible options. This has attracted environmentally conscious consumers and has also positioned oats as a sustainable choice for food manufacturers.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Oats Industry:



Avena Foods Limited

B&G Foods, Inc.

Bagrrys India Limited

Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd. (CBH Group)

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

Grain Millers, Inc.

Kellogg Company

Marico Limited

Morning Foods Ltd.

Nature's Path Foods

PepsiCo, Inc. Post Holdings, Inc.

Oats Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Flakes

Flour

Bran Others

Flakes dominate the market due to their widespread popularity and versatility, making them a preferred choice among consumers for various breakfast and snack options.

By Application:



Food use Feed use

Feed use holds maximum number of shares as oats serve as a valuable and nutritious component of animal feed, contributing to the health and productivity of livestock, poultry, and other farm animals.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Oats Market Trends:

The rise in popularity of plant-based diets has significantly boosted market growth. Oats stand out as a preferred option for those embracing vegetarian, vegan, or flexitarian lifestyles. They serve as a substitute for dairy milk, particularly in the form of oat milk, which has gained prominence. Oats' natural creamy texture and neutral taste make them a versatile ingredient in plant-based cuisine, appealing to a broad spectrum of consumers seeking alternatives to meat and dairy. Moreover, oats are inherently gluten-free, although the possibility of gluten contamination during processing exists. Given the increased awareness surrounding gluten-related health issues like gluten intolerance and celiac disease, there has been a surge in demand for certified gluten-free oats. This specialized segment of the oats market caters specifically to individuals with gluten sensitivities, thereby expanding product varieties and attracting a niche consumer demographic.

