United States Portable Generator Market 2024: A Valuation Of US$ 1,435.6 Million Predicted By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “United States Portable Generator Market Report by Fuel Type (Portable Diesel, Generators, Portable Gas Generators, and Others), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure), Power Output (Less than 3 kW, 3-10kW, More than 10Kw), and Region 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the United States portable generator market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the United States Portable Generator Market ?

The United States portable generator market size reached US$ 1,052.0 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,435.6 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.52% during 2024-2032.

What is the United States Portable Generator Market

The United States portable generator market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing frequency of power outages due to extreme weather events and an aging power grid. Furthermore, the escalating need for portable generators in rural and remote areas of the country where grid connectivity is less reliable is also catalyzing the market growth.

Additionally, the rising popularity of outdoor recreational activities, such as camping and tailgating, is further contributing to the demand for portable generators in the US. Besides this, the escalating utilization of portable generators in the construction industry for powering tools and equipment in off-grid project sites is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

United States Portable Generator Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Fuel Type:



Portable Diesel Generators

Portable Gas Generators Others

Breakup by Application:



Residential

Commercial

Industrial Infrastructure

Breakup by Power Output:



Less than 3 kW

3-10kW More than 10Kw

Breakup by Region:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

United States Portable Generator Market Trends:

Apart from this, the rising preference for environmentally friendly and technologically advanced models is further propelling the growth of the United States portable generator market. The increasing demand for generators powered by alternative fuels, such as propane and natural gas, which are cleaner and more sustainable compared to traditional gasoline-powered units, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the integration of smart technologies, incorporating features like remote monitoring and control capabilities to enhance user convenience and operational efficiency, is further stimulating the market growth. Additionally, manufacturers are focusing on producing quieter and more compact units, catering to a wider range of applications and user preferences, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the United States portable generator market in the coming years.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

