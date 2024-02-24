Rajasthan BJP Chief Thanks PM Modi, Railway Minister For Development Projects

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 25 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP chief and Chittorgarh MP C.P. Joshi on Saturday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for launching "huge development projects" in the railways sector in the state.

He said that the Modi government is committed to upgrading rail services and infrastructure in the country. At present, work worth more than Rs 53,000 crores is in progress in the state. Also, in the budget of 2024-25, the state has been provided a record allocation of Rs 9782 crore, he added.

A plan has been made to develop 85 world-class railway stations in the state, Joshi said.

The state BJP President further said that Prime Minister Modi will dedicate 554 railway stations and 1500 road overbridges and underpasses to the nation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme on February 26 at 10:30 a.m. virtually. This includes one station and six road overbridges and underpasses in the Chittorgarh parliamentary constituency, he added.

Joshi said that special programmes will be organised in the Chittorgarh constituency on the occasion.