Khaama Press Facebook Page Reinstated After Extended Restrictions

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

In May 2023, Khaama Press faced a significant challenge when our Facebook page was unpublished due to new restrictions aimed at content related to Afghan authorities post-August 2021. This action was in line with global efforts to comply with international databases, such as the UN Security Council's blacklist.

After months of diligent negotiation and unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity, we are delighted to announce the return of our Facebook page. However, it's important to note that the page link has been changed/amended from to . This change marks a new chapter in our journey to provide unbiased, comprehensive news while navigating the complexities of global policies and censorship.

The journey to restore our page was not easy. It demanded a careful balance between respecting Facebook's guidelines and our mission to provide free, fair journalism.“We remained steadfast in our belief in the power of informed journalism and the right to report freely,” said a Khaama Press spokesperson.

We extend our deepest gratitude to our readers worldwide for their patience and support. Your encouragement has been instrumental in overcoming these hurdles and reaffirming our commitment to truth and transparency.

As we resume our presence on Facebook with our new page link, we invite our community to reconnect with us. Follow our page for the latest news and insightful analysis from Afghanistan and beyond. Together, we move forward, strengthened by our shared values of freedom of expression and the pursuit of knowledge.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram